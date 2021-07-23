Quinten Simon, Frederic Tiims and the Lufkin Interdenominational Choir are hosting a church anniversary concert at 6 p.m. Saturday for Canaan Misionary Baptist Church, 1313 Paul Ave. in Lufkin. Guests include The Men of Praise of Nacogdoches, Debbie Woods of Mt. Enterprise, Lufkin’s own recording artist Media Cole, Bountiful Blessings of Lufkin, Nacogdoches Total Praise, Tranika Holland of Logansport, Louisiana, and many more. The Rev. Howard Anderson is the church pastor. For more information, call Tims at 526-5446.
