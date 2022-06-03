Fairview Baptist Church of Lufkin will be hosting The Bobby Bowen Family in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 5 p.m. There is no charge for this concert but a love offering will be received. The church is on the corner of FM 2108 and FM 58. For more information, call the church office at (936) 637-1466, (936) 676-5229 or visit fairviewbaptistchurchlufkin.com.
Lufkin Interdenominational Choir director Quinten Simon will present a Gospel Explosion Concert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laneville School Auditorium. The concert will honor East Texas’ gospel legends. In addition to the Lufkin Interdenominational Choir, the concert will feaure The Men of Praise of Nacogdoches, The Voices of Faith, the Bountiful Blessings Praise Team of Lufkin and many others. Admission is free. For more information, call Simon at (936) 556-5390.
Fairview Baptist Church of Lufkin will be hosting The Bobby Bowen Family in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 5 p.m. There is no charge for this concert but a love offering will be received. The church is on the corner of FM 2108 and FM 58. For more information, call the church office at (936) 637-1466, (936) 676-5229 or visit fairviewbaptistchurchlufkin.com.
Lufkin Interdenominational Choir director Quinten Simon will present a Gospel Explosion Concert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laneville School Auditorium. The concert will honor East Texas’ gospel legends. In addition to the Lufkin Interdenominational Choir, the concert will feaure The Men of Praise of Nacogdoches, The Voices of Faith, the Bountiful Blessings Praise Team of Lufkin and many others. Admission is free. For more information, call Simon at (936) 556-5390.
Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Friday is noon Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.