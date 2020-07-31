The Southern Plainsmen Quartet will be singing at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church of Lufkin. Doors will open at 5 p.m. There is no charge for this concert but a love offering will be received. The church is on the corner of FM 2108 and FM 58. Those who are uncomfortable being in a crowd can stay in their car and listen to the performance being broadcast live on the radio. For more information call the church office at 637-1466, 676-5229, or visit fairviewbaptistchurchlufkin.com.
Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is noon Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.