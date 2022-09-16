Congregation Beth Simcha welcomes everyone to its annual Rosh Hashana service at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at 1001 Ellis Ave.
Rosh Hashana is one of the Holy Days God gave to Israel and the Jewish people.
