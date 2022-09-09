Fairview Baptist will hold a Hope For America Revival today through Sunday with Rafael Cruz, father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Services will be at 6:30 tonight, 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. The church is on the corner of FM 58 and FM 2108. For more information call (936) 637-1466 or (936) 676-5229. The church’s email is fairviewbaptistchurchlufkin@yahoo.com.
Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Friday is noon Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.