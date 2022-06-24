The Rev. Madison Garcia, associate pastor at First United Methodist Church Lufkin, has received a new ministry assignment in Brenham. Garcia moved to Lufkin in July 2020. She was part of the Lufkin Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, supported ministry with Lufkin Middle School, and served in many areas of First UMC Lufkin. Methodist pastors get reassigned from time to time and she will be starting July 1 at First United Methodist Church in Brenham. This is a good opportunity for her ministry and moves her closer to her fiancé, Danny Tabor.
