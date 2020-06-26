From the left, Matthew, Mikell, Samual and Andrae, the graduates of Class No. 5 of the Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin, successfully completed their classes June 16 at Denman Avenue Baptist Church. These four men had to take a break in the middle of classes due to COVID-19 but came back to complete the class.
Little Flock Baptist will host homecoming activities starting at 6:30 tonight, followed by a vision rally with Rick Scarborough, who is challenging Christians to get a biblical view of America. Scarborough also will be preaching at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 2769 FM 1475.
Contributed
Andrae with his family after Class No. 5’s graduation from the Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin on June 16. The group’s mission is to equip men and strengthen families in the community.
Contributed
