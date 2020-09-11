Comedian and evangelist Trevor Thomas will perform at Fairview Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Saturday. He creates characters that people can laugh at, cry with and learn from. Theater, comedy, music and evangelism collide during each performance. The event is free, but a love offering will be taken. Fairview Baptist is on the corner of FM 58 and FM 2108 in Lufkin. Call 637-1466 or 676-5229 or visit fairviewbaptistchurchlufkin.com for more information.
Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is noon Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event. Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2630.
Angel of Joy ELCA Lutheran. Services have resumed at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays; no Sunday School at this time. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and the web. Church office: 632-4777.
