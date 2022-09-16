Listeners recently pledged and gave $129,345 to Christian radio stations KSWP and KAVX during their most recent fundraiser. “Radio is a powerful way to reach the lost and hurting,’’ station president Michelle Ross said. ‘‘It can go places and touch people at just the right time. The world and our devices may say we are ‘connected,’ but the truth is more people are afraid, lonely and depressed, which is why the mission of local Christian radio is so critical.’’ From the left are Michelle Ross, Al Ross, vice president of KSWP/KAVX, Tim McDermott and Jeremiah Beck, who are both with Dunham+Company.
Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Friday is noon Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2630.
