The pandemic hasn’t kept St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church from caring for its neighbors in need. In fact, because the needs have increased, their giving has increased. St. Cyprian’s has reached out to several organizations in the community to provide impact grant checks and other donations. These include $5,000 to the Junior League Back to School Bonanza; $1,250 to The Mosaic Center; $7,700 to The Salvation Army; $1,500 to The Helping House; $500 to CASA in the Pines; $4,000 to Habitat for Humanity; $4,500 to Godtel; $1,000 to CISC; $3,050 to Love INC.; and $3,500 to Mantooth Sober House for Women.
St. Clare’s Guild, a group of stitchers at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, gets together weekly to knit or crochet prayer shawls for the community, Christmas scarves for seafarers at the Houston Ship Channel, and baby blankets and hats for the Pregnancy Help Center. But their claim to fame are beautiful, counted cross-stitch Christmas ornaments. Each year, beginning in 2005, the members of the Guild have made the ornaments which are sold to church members and friends. Suzi Powell, the head of the Guild, said the money raised from the ornament sale each year is donated to a local organization that helps Angelina County children. This year the Guild presented a $1,000 donation to St. Cyprian’s sister church, Abundant Life United Methodist Church. This year’s donation will be used to provide supplies and snacks for the children who attend Abundant Life’s after school tutoring program. The Rev. David Briggs and other Abundant Life members received the $1,000 check from Powell and Guild member Terri Morgan. Briggs expressed appreciation for the St. Clare’s Guild’s donation.
