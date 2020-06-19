Editor’s note: The Lufkin Daily News reserves the right to edit submissions as needed. The deadline for submissions for Saturday is noon Thursday. Submissions will not be printed more than two weeks before the date of the event.
Send submissions to news@lufkindailynews.com or call 631-2618 for more information. Church news is for events only. To print a regular church schedule in the East Texas Faith Directory, call the advertising department at 631-2673.
———
First Baptist Church, Lufkin. Services will be at 9 a.m. for senior adults and high risk and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Doors open 15 minutes before each service. Social distancing and precautions will be practiced. Service will continue to be streamed on Vimeo and Facebook each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. No Sunday morning Bible study until further notice. Visit fbclufkin.org for more information.
———
The Master’s Men. They have canceled their 20th Annual Gospel Reunion set for Aug. 8, and will reschedule for 2021. The 14th Annual Winter Celebration is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2021, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. They are accepting requests for concerts and church services for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. To schedule a concert, call Kent Houp at (409) 718-2332 or Keith Morgan at (409) 782-0109. For additional information about The Master’s Men and concert schedules, visit mastersmensilsbee.org.
———
Little Flock Baptist. The church hosting Sunday worship at 9:45 a.m. with Pastor Ken Donaghue preaching “A Man with a Fixed Heart” from Psalm 112. Homecoming activities: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, Patriotic Concert with Jesse Lee Turner; and 7 p.m., 2020 Vision Rally with Dr. Rick Scarborough challenging Christians to get a biblical view of America as we approach the November election. Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Homecoming and 2020 Vision Sunday with Rick Scarborough preaching. 2769 FM 1475. For info: 404-9895.
