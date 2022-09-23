After a two-year hiatus the East Texas Children’s Chorus will hold fall enrollment for area students in the third through sixth grades from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 607 Jane Way.
Co-directors Debbie Haas and Paula West encourage parents to bring their children. Flyers were distributed to area schools, but will be available at registration. The cost for the nine-week course is $25, which includes a polo shirt (some scholarships available).
