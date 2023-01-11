Central Elementary School’s students of the month for November 2022 are, from the left: Karson Cook-Brantner, prekindergarten; Makenna Jones-Lewis, kindergarten; Emma Garcia-Ramos, first grade; Ronaldo Sarmiento-Durham, second grade; Taylor Forman-Jones, third grade; and Kassidy Bailey, fourth grade.
Central Elementary School’s students of the month for December 2022 are, from the right: Rustin Matthews, prekindergarten; Kaycee Phillips, kindergarten; Ava Wise, first grade; Vanessa Murphy, second grade; and Chloe Cassidy, third grade. Fourth grader Madisyn Hadnot is not pictured.
Central Elementary School’s students of the month for November 2022 are, from the left: Karson Cook-Brantner, prekindergarten; Makenna Jones-Lewis, kindergarten; Emma Garcia-Ramos, first grade; Ronaldo Sarmiento-Durham, second grade; Taylor Forman-Jones, third grade; and Kassidy Bailey, fourth grade.
Central Elementary School’s students of the month for December 2022 are, from the right: Rustin Matthews, prekindergarten; Kaycee Phillips, kindergarten; Ava Wise, first grade; Vanessa Murphy, second grade; and Chloe Cassidy, third grade. Fourth grader Madisyn Hadnot is not pictured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.