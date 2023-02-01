Business Professionals of America students from Lufkin High School who competed at the Area 5, Region 1 competition on Saturday. On the front row from the left are: Kristina Aji, first, fundamental word processing, state qualifier; Justice Jackson, first, business law and ethics, state qualifier; Alejandra Gomez, second, advanced spreadsheets, state qualifier; Emily Zheng, second, advanced interview skills, state qualifier; and Eesha Kumar, first, payroll accounting, state qualifier. On the back row from the left are: Ian Falcon, first, advanced spreadsheets, state qualifier; John Alexander, first, advanced accounting, state qualifier; Pranav Rao, first, integrated office applications, state qualifier; Markus Woods, sixth, business law and ethics, state alternate; Miles Bederman, first, fundamental accounting, state qualifier; and Diego Barahona, first, database applications, state qualifier. Sponsors are Sonja Stephens and Janice Holcomb. Also qualifying for state were Kumar and Zheng, second, podcast production team; and Barahona, Jackson and Gomez, third, admin support team.
Joseph Guy of Lufkin was named to the fall 2022 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Guy is pursuing a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.
