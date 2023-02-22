Lufkin Early College High School Students, preparing to graduate with an Associate of Arts from Angelina College this spring (in addition to graduating from Lufkin High School) recently celebrated with cookies and ice cream as they completed their application for graduation. On the front row from the left are: Vanessa Villanueva, Carina Flores, Alexandra Alvarado, Jayleen Ortega, Susana De la Paz, Re’Uana Malone, Julissa Ramirez, Monserrat Lopez and Dania Amador. On the back row from the left are: Aaron McMillian, Mateo Aguirre, Kevin Espinoza, Horacio Aguilar, Marco Dominguez, Oscar Solis, Humberto Rodriguez, James Adams, Michael Teer and Christian Crain. Graduation ceremonies at Angelina College are at 10 a.m. May 13. Lufkin High School’s graduation will be at 8 p.m. May 26.
The North & East Texas Press Association, in conjunction with the Texas Press Association, will award two $1,500 scholarships to eligible candidates at its April 27-29 convention held in Nacogdoches.
Over the years, NETPA has helped college-bound journalism students with tuition and books through this scholarship program, which is funded by private donations and through the annual auction held at the convention.
