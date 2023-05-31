Today is the deadline for high school juniors in Angelina County to apply to join the Drug-Free All Star program. The application is on The Coalition’s website at angelinacoalition.org/youth.

Angelina County’s Drug-Free All Stars, funded by a grant from TxDOT, are a group of high school seniors who serve as role models for the community by living an alcohol-, tobacco- and drug-free life. The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors for more than 35 years.

