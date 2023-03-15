John Flowers, Pineywoods Community Academy Drug-Free All Star, and Jordan Hardy, Hudson High School Drug-Free All Star, place Project Sticker Shock stickers on cases of beer. The 62 Drug-Free All Stars placed stickers at 28 grocery and convenience stores throughout Angelina County to help prevent underage alcohol use.
The Riff Runners rock the walls of Hudgins Hall during a recent concert at Angelina College. Under the guidance of band leader Dixon Shanks, the group consists of performers from around East Texas. The group performs fall and spring concerts on the AC campus.
New members of the National Honor Society at Zavalla High School are, from the left, Jonathan Vaughn, Valerie Runnels, Kenzie Shives, Kelcie Ponder, Cheyanne Mundy and Layla McCarty. Their sponsor is Nikki Forrest.
Diboll Drug-Free All Stars, from the left, are Kaelyn Abott, Dayenara Lopez, Kimberly Lopez, Haley Wallace, Shemarian Harrison and Adrianna Martinez at their Project Sticker Shock Shift.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
