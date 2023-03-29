The cast and crew of Zavalla’s one-act play, ‘‘The Book of Will,’’ by Lauren Gunderson, will be competing in the area round of the UIL contest on Saturday in Waco. Cast member Nikolas Brunk was awarded high point individual with his points from academics and one-act play.
Anderson All-Star third grade bike winners are Chance Guillen and Audree Brantner. Jay Jackson State Farm sponsors the bike program.
Anderson All-Star fourth grade bike winners are Jhimyrah Smith and Zion Nuthall. Jay Jackson State Farm sponsors the bike program.
Anderson All-Star fifth grade bike winners are Eliyah Stribling and Trevaun Glenn. Jay Jackson State Farm sponsors the bike program.
