Anthony Southern, site manager at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site, presented a program on the history and culture of the Caddo Indians at the April meeting of the Anthony Smith Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. With Southern are Kathy James, vice regent, and regent Julie Jumper-Morris.
Julie Jumper-Morris, regent of the Anthony Smith Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Lufkin, presents R.C. Davis with the DAR Distinguished Citizens Award. Davis served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a seaman first class aboard the USS LSM 171 in the South Pacific, including Pearl Harbor, Solomon Islands, Mariana Island, Guam, Saipan, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
Members of the Dogwood Garden Club in March visited the Melrose Plantation in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and enjoyed lunch. On the front row from the left are Conni Estes, Jeannine Stevens and Genie Flournoy. On the back row from the left are: Martha Doggett, Ann Flournoy, Debbie Jacks, Pat Levens, Judy Winger, Dianne Finch and Libbi Walter.
Lufkin’s Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas welcomed Janelle Hennington as a new member during its April meeting. Hennington was admitted based on her ancestor Hiram Watts, who resided in Texas during the years it was a republic. Also honored as new DRT members were Rebecca Leapheart, Amanda Pyle, Amy Pyle and Debi Gresham. With Hennington, left, is Barbara Davis, president of Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter DRT.
The Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas met April 18 at Ralph & Kacoos. Merle Howard, DRT District IV representative, presented a general overview of DRT programs and policies. With Howard, left, is Barbara Davis, president of Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter DRT.
