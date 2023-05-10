Students from each grade level at Lufkin Middle School who exemplified the Panther Way for the month of April were entered into a drawing for the chance to take home a 50-inch TV. Eighth grade winner Addison Kingsley accepts her TV from eighth grade principal Matt Varner and LMS principal Andres Mijares.
Students from each grade level at Lufkin Middle School who exemplified the Panther Way for the month of April were entered into a drawing for the chance to take home a 50-inch TV. Seventh grade winner Hailea Fountain accepts her TV from LMS principal Andres Mijares and Angela Bennett, seventh grade assistant principal.
Students from each grade level at Lufkin Middle School who exemplified the Panther Way for the month of April were entered into a drawing for the chance to take home a 50-inch TV. Sixth grade winner Jacobo Marquez accepts his TV from LMS principal Andres Mijares and sixth grade assistant principal Jennifer Shaw.
The 2022-23 All Stars recently were honored for their work at the annual Drug-Free All Star banquet. Throughout the school year, the students volunteered their time at local events across Angelina County and helped spread awareness about drug and alcohol prevention.
Collectively, this group of students volunteered more than 1,940 hours this year to promote a healthy, substance-free lifestyle on behalf of The Coalition.
