Natalie Thornton, executive director of CASA of the Pines, acccepts a $40,000 check from Geno Carrier IV representing East Texas Asphalt following the 2023 Mudbug Classic charity golf tournament. The benefit tournament was held May 8 at Crown Colony Country Club.
Members of the Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas attend the 132nd annual DRT Convention May 5-6 at Moody Gardens in Galveston. Seated from the left are: Paula Metzinger, Janie Slack, MJ Cofrancisco, Janice Ann Rowe, Julie Jumper-Morris and Doris Collmorgen. Standing from the left are: Joan Ragland, Debi Gresham, Barbara Davis, Rosemary Varsey, Glenda Shuttlesworth, Dona Biba, Belinda Smith and Kathy James.
Members of the Huntington High School Highsteppers were honored during May’s Huntington school board meeting. Representatives from Anthony Smith Chapter NSDAR presented each member of the group with a first-place medallion and a certificate for the group’s Veterans Day community service project. The project was awarded first place at the state, division and national level by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. From the left are Miranda Clifton, Highsteppers coach; Highsteppers officers Presli Flowers, Lanie Barrett, Malerie Clifton, Baylie Clark, Taelor Riley, Alyssa Robbins and Rebekah Sapp; Joan Ragland, state JAC chair; Kim Slack, Anthony Smith Chapter JAC chair; and Julie Jumper-Morris, regent.
