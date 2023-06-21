Bryce Garcia, right, is the recipient of the 2022-23 St. Cyprian’s Jim May Dyslexia Achievement Award. Bryce is a sixth grade student who is persevering, hardworking, kind and has a strong determination to succeed. The award is given annually by the David May family. From the left are Susan May Hubbard, Anne May and Bryce.
The Lufkin Dunbar Class of 1969 Alumni Association presents a $1,000 scholarship for 2023 to Paytrion Hunt-Murphy. She is majoring in biology at the University of Houston and plans to become a veterinarian. From the left are Robert Mark, alumni president, Paytrion and her mother, Patrina Hunt.
