Renewal and hope come to mind as gardens grow and come back to life in the springtime. As I reflect on this Good Friday morning, it seems new life and hope are themes from Easter that are displayed around us each spring. I hope you will hear the Easter story in a church of your choice this weekend.
Today I am sharing photos of plants in my yard. Last fall, our yard was mulched with acorns, and this spring, we had our ground covered with tiny oak trees. We staked several oak seedlings before mowing so they may replace oaks that have died over the years. Trees that sprout in place will likely grow faster than those that are brought in from other places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.