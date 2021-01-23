Students in Maegan Brantner’s pre-kindergarten class dressed up as members of their favorite sports teams for Homecoming Week at Central Elementary. On the front row from the left are Joseph Brotherton, Vann Scott, Finn Brantner and Naydene Pacheco. On the top row from the left are Owen O’Quinn, Sophia Barbosa, Joel Wareing and Caul Daniel.
SFA music faculty member Evgeni Raychev will perform in a virtual chamber recital at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
SFA music faculty member Christopher Ayer, clarinet, and Kae Hosoda-Ayer, Baylor University associate professor, will perform in a virtual chamber recital at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
In preparation for the start of the start of the 87th Texas legislative session, four Angelina County Drug-Free All-Stars met with state Rep. Trent Ashby to share information on topics that directly impact high school students.
■ Madilyn Simmons (Pineywoods Community Academy) shared information about raising the alcohol excise tax in Texas and how that would help curb underage drinking.
