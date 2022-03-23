The Angelina County A&M Mothers’ Club is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-23 academic year.

This organization established a scholarship account during the fall of 2000, funded by the Aggie Mothers and friends/families of Aggies. The recipient(s) is(are) to be selected each spring; the scholarship(s) is(are) to be awarded each August. The active members of this organization establish the amount of the scholarship(s) each year.