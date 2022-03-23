The February Dogwood Garden Club met in the home of hostess Cookie Yeates. Co-hostess was Debbie Jacks. The program was presented by James Flournoy, owner of USA Landscaping. He gave many tips on spring planting and care of the yard among many questions answered. From the left are Flournoy, Yeates and Jacks.
John Handley, representing the Museum of East Texas’ thanks Katherine Temple Hughes, on behalf of the Latane Temple Estate, for the donation of an antique drop-leaf walnut dining table with additional leaves. The table features accordion-style hinges for expansion to fit both two draw-leaf extension leaves as well as two removable leaves. The table has its original casters and hardware. Latane Temple, a former executive with Temple Industries as well as earlier configurations of the T.L.L. Temple companies, also was an influential Texas artist; his works are currently on display at the Museum of East Texas. Many of his papers were donated to the Smithsonian Institution and can be viewed online.
The February Dogwood Garden Club met in the home of hostess Cookie Yeates. Co-hostess was Debbie Jacks. The program was presented by James Flournoy, owner of USA Landscaping. He gave many tips on spring planting and care of the yard among many questions answered. From the left are Flournoy, Yeates and Jacks.
John Handley, representing the Museum of East Texas’ thanks Katherine Temple Hughes, on behalf of the Latane Temple Estate, for the donation of an antique drop-leaf walnut dining table with additional leaves. The table features accordion-style hinges for expansion to fit both two draw-leaf extension leaves as well as two removable leaves. The table has its original casters and hardware. Latane Temple, a former executive with Temple Industries as well as earlier configurations of the T.L.L. Temple companies, also was an influential Texas artist; his works are currently on display at the Museum of East Texas. Many of his papers were donated to the Smithsonian Institution and can be viewed online.
The Angelina County A&M Mothers’ Club is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-23 academic year.
This organization established a scholarship account during the fall of 2000, funded by the Aggie Mothers and friends/families of Aggies. The recipient(s) is(are) to be selected each spring; the scholarship(s) is(are) to be awarded each August. The active members of this organization establish the amount of the scholarship(s) each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.