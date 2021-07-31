The most convenient way to change your direct deposit information with us is by creating a my Social Security account online at ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your bank information from anywhere.
We are committed to protecting your personal information, so we take steps to verify who you are. If you already have an account, we verified your identity when you created your personal my Social Security account.
