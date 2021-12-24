Club art

Lufkin’s Historical and Literary Club met Dec. 9 at Crown Colony Country Club. Melva Ecker was the meeting hostess. She also gave a book review of “Bess Truman” by Margaret Truman. This book was part of club’s emphasis on books about first ladies of the United States.

Angelina County Conservative Alliance

The Angelina County Conservative Alliance has launched a new community website in an effort to engage the citizens of Angelina County in the political process.