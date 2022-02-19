District news: There will be no school on Monday. The district will be closed in observance of President’s Day.
There are lots of athletic events happening this week. On Monday, the junior varsity Lady Hornets soccer team will play in Waskom at 5 p.m. The junior varsity and varsity baseball teams will play in Woodville at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Tuesday, the sophomore baseball team will host Central Heights at 5 p.m. The junior varsity and varsity softball teams will host Silsbee with games at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
