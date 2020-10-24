Tom Carter is a retired thief. When he meets a woman he wants to spend his life with, he decides to turn himself in, to clear his name and get a fresh start. With $9 million in cold, hard cash floating around, things are bound to go wrong, though. Can Tom rely on his particular set of skills to save the day and put things right, before it’s too late?
At this point, we all know what to expect from a Liam Neeson action movie. But, they are still entertaining, watching a seasoned tough guy kicking everyone’s butts.
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
