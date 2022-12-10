Angelina County’s 2022-23 Drug-Free All Stars visited the Family Crisis Center of East Texas during its December meeting. On the front row from the left are: Isabella Contreras, Dayenara Lopez, Marley Martin, Shadye Forrest and Helena Nerren. On the second row from the left are: Iyonna Card, Cate Barrett, Kylie Ridings, Breanna Hodges, Haley Wallace, Rachel Bonnin, Abby Bennett, Kathryn Teague and Whitney Burran, Family Crisis Center executive director. On the third row from the left are: Macie Bearden, Macy True, Erin Jones, Mackenzie McCaslin, Perla Tovar, and Kaelyn Abbott. On the fourth row from the left are: Wyatt Murray Chip Buchanan, Russell Reid, Ashton Martin-Kibbey, Mehki Matthews, Landon Mundt and Landon Campbell. On the fifth row from the left are: Cole Davis, Carson Basham, Jake King, Randy Stephens, Andrew Alamo and Carson McKnight. On the back row from the left are: Travis Murray, Preston Jelinek and Grant Ashby.
The Angelina County high school seniors are hand-selected to serve as role models for the community by living a tobacco-, drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle. The program is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation.
