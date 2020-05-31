The Anthony Smith National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized seven Hudson students as recipients of the 2020 DAR Youth Citizenship Award.
Award winners were:
Cole Alexson, fifth grade;
Lincoln Jenkins, sixth grade;
Lauren Hansen, seventh grade;
Tyson Frazier, eighth grade;
Vincente Lara, ninth grade;
Meagan Glanoutsos, 10th grade; and
Delaiah Ibarra, 11th grade.
Lufkin junior Cason Berry received the Gary Q. Frields Art Scholarship from the Friends of the Visual Arts at Stephen F. Austin State University.
The scholarship is one of five named for named for five retired or current professors in SFA’s School of Art.
Amy Fain will be the new principal at Brookhollow Elementary, according to Lufkin superintendent Lynn Torres.
Fain had announced she would be leaving the district to be with family in the College Station area, but her plans changed.
Mrs. Torres said, “Mrs. Fain has been with the district for fourteen years,’’ Torres said. ‘‘Her experience as a teacher, instructional coach and principal make her the perfect leader to work with the staff and students at Brookhollow. We said our goodbyes and were so sad to see that she would be leaving us, and as fate would have it, those plans did not work out. We are thrilled to have her back with us in this capacity.”
Before joining the Lufkin district, Fain taught second, third and fourth grade for the Coppell school district for 17 years.
After joining LISD, she taught third grade at Anderson Elementary for eight years. She was the instructional coach at Trout Primary for three years and Brandon Elementary instructional coach for a year. She was the Summer School Principal two years and the Principal at Anderson Elementary for two years. This will be her 32nd year in education.
Fain earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Texas A&M University. In 2012, she earned her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University.
