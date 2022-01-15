DISTRICT NEWS: The homecoming black light pep rally will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Hudson Gym. The cheer teams will perform a dynamic routine with lights to fire up the crowd. The pep rally also will have extraordinary performances from the High Lights dance team and the drum line.

The coronation of the homecoming king and queen will be held after the varsity boys’ game on Friday. The basketball games are scheduled for 4:30, 5:45, 7 and 8:15 p.m. Hudson will host Center.