Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy for the afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
DISTRICT NEWS: The homecoming black light pep rally will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Hudson Gym. The cheer teams will perform a dynamic routine with lights to fire up the crowd. The pep rally also will have extraordinary performances from the High Lights dance team and the drum line.
The coronation of the homecoming king and queen will be held after the varsity boys’ game on Friday. The basketball games are scheduled for 4:30, 5:45, 7 and 8:15 p.m. Hudson will host Center.
