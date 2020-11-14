Every year on Veterans Day, we honor the people who risk their lives to protect our country. Our disability program is an important part of our obligation to wounded warriors and their families.

Social Security is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage. You can find it at ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.

Verlon Clifton is the operations supervisor for the Social Security Administration’s Lufkin office.