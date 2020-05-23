Alexsandra J. Flores of Lufkin graduated from McNeese State University on May 16 with Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General.
Sarah Scott of Huntington was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Applications for The Coalition’s Drug-Free All-Star program are now available.
Drug-Free All-Stars serve as drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free role models to the community and promote healthy living for Angelina County residents.
All high school juniors that are passionate about being drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free are eligible for the program.
The application can be accessed on The Coalition’s website at angelinacoalition.org/youth.
The deadline for applications is May 31. For more information, visit The Coalition’s website or social media channels @thecoalition936, or contact Abby Baker at abaker@angelinacoalition.org.
Maggie Leysath, professor of art education at Stephen F. Austin State University, will provide art instruction for students participating in summer programs with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Deep Texas.
Through virtual programming, Leysath will instruct not only Nacogdoches participants, but also students who participate in Boys and Girls Club summer programs in the Lufkin and Diboll clubs and in other communities served by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas.
BGC clubhouses will begin reopening on June 1 under established city, county and state social-distancing guidelines for childcare and youth services, according to Steve Davidson, president and CEO for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas.
Student participants will have the option of attending in-person clubhouse activities, or participating in virtual activities only.
For more information about summer programs with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas, visit bgcdet.org.
For more information about the School of Art, visit art.sfasu.edu.
