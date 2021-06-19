There were 11 ladies in the Activity Room this morning making favors to hand out Fourth of July weekend. Lots of fun painting, fellowshipping, having doughnuts and coffee. We enjoyed the hour together. It was nice having Marva help us with this craft. We will be working on the same craft at 9:30 a.m. Monday if you would like to come.
Thank you, Gail, for playing the piano for gospel music last Friday. Some of our singers were sick and some didn’t make it in time to sing. We have gospel music at 9:30 a.m. every Friday and would welcome any singers and musical instrument players to help us out. You would be a blessing!
