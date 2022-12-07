Forty-one members and guests attended the annual Pine Tree Garden Club Christmas luncheon Dec. 5 at Shelton’s Place. Christmas was evident everywhere, from the lovely ladies in their Christmas attire to the beautifully decorated Shelton’s Place. President Connie Welch constructed six bird feeders provided as door prizes for those lucky six ladies whose names were drawn. The entertainment committee of Sandy Bryan, Peggy Buchanan, Diane Bush, Kim Finan, Cindy McDaniel and Julie Rhodes hosted the event, with Shelton’s Place serving lunch. Welch reminded the group to ‘‘feel comfort from the foundation we stand on and to surround our families and friends in love as we walk through this beautiful garden God has provided.’’ A very merry and blessed Christmas was wished to all in closing.
The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution of Jacksonville made a monetary donation Oct. 13 to the Meals on Wheels Program in Jacksonville as their National Day of Service Project. From the left are chapter chaplain Billie Nielsen, Tammy Carraway, director of the Jacksonville Meals on Wheels Program, and chapter registrar Eunice Jackson, all of Jacksonville.
The Dogwood Garden Club held its November meeting in the home of Clara Coziar, left, with Barbara Pulaski serving as co-hostess. Alene’s Florist presented the program showing many ideas for decorating for Christmas.
