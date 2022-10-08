Angelina County 4-H Council president Dalton Clary, second from right, and volunteer Rhett Merrel, center, say thank you to The Lufkin Daily News with a variety of cookies and cakes for the newspaper’s support in celebration of National 4-H Club Week Oct. 3-8. The Angelina County 4-H program has approximately 400 members and 150 volunteer leaders in seven county clubs. From the left are Jeff Pownall, LDN managing editor; LDN Publisher Jackie Zimmerman; Merrel; Clary; and Jess Huff, LDN staff writer.
College-bound students and their families are invited to Stephen F. Austin State University’s Showcase Preview, a weekday open-house event, on Monday.
“We’ve designed our Showcase SFA events to give attendees an up-close and personal look at everything our campus has to offer,” said Emily Jefferson, SFA director of undergraduate recruitment. “The college search process can be intense, and SFA provides events like Showcase Preview for prospective students and their families to experience our campus in really unique ways.”
