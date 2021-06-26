Have you ever thought you might need to visit a Social Security office? Chances are you do not. You can probably conduct your business with us without even leaving your home. Our online services page at ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet or computer. You can apply for retirement, disability or Medicare online.

With a personal my Social Security account, you can:

Verlon Clifton is the operations supervisor for the Social Security Administration’s Lufkin office.