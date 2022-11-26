Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present its eighth version of “Holiday, Hope and Honor” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Temple Theater on the AC campus.
Featuring the AC Chorale and Friends, the East Texas Praise Symphony and special guest such as the fourth grade Central Recorder Team and Hudson Bonner Tunes, the program under the direction of Beckie Compton serves as both a tribute to veterans and a kickoff to the holiday season with a variety of musical performances.
