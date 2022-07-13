Casey Muze brought his Rhythm Arts Project to Summer School, where Ryder Fisher and Ke’on Dewalt loved learning rhythm on the drums. Elementary students enjoyed weekly visits to the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library, daily science lab experiments and investigations, and weekly Arts for Learning performances provided by the Young Audiences of Northeast Texas.
Paisley Cook participates in the summer library program, which involved weekly visits to the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library. More than 300 Diboll ISD students attended a variety of summer enrichment programs during June.
Lufkin resident Gracelyn Becka joined members of the incoming class as Bob Jones University hosted Summer Orientation.
Incoming students and their parents became familiar with the campus and attended informational sessions about the BJU experience including academics, student development and financial aid. Students also were able to receive academic and career counsel from faculty and register for their fall classes.
