Worshipping the Lord with songs of praise is what the gospel group is always blessed to do. Lynda Davis, Judy Havard, Dennis Rice and Arva Watson joined in on duets and Royce Mangrum sang solo. Lynda wants to thank Helen Kiser, Judy Hickman and Judy Havard for distributing the hymnals each Friday. Also thanks go to Janet Thomas, who plays the piano and comes to us from Huntington.
Paige Turner and the Armadillos are fast at it with their exercising and dance sessions. Have not seen so many people smile and laugh so much. The exercise class meets from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Come join us and get fit. She does limber you up.
