Ten-year-old Bella Meaux’s quick thinking helped an elderly woman and her son out of their burning mobile home on the night of April 26. Bella, a Girl Scout, was staying with her grandmother, Leah Hanscom, when she noticed smoke coming from underneath the neighbor’s home. She immediately ran over and started pounding on the door to wake the neighbors up and get out of the house, averting tragedy. From the left are Hanscom; Bonnie Meaux, Bella’s mother; Bella and Rita Redd, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113 Lufkin. When any member of the American Legion Auxiliary learns of a heroic act or good deed by a youth under 18, the auxiliary strives to reward them and let them know it cares and is proud of them and their acts of kindness, courage and bravery. Since this program started in 2002, the Lufkin unit has presented three Youth Hero Awards and several Good Deed Awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.