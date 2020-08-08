The first Sr. Master J.D. Olford’s ATA Black Belt Academy Scholarship was presented to Ashlyn Grogan for $1,000 on July 30. An additional $500 scholarship was presented to her by Bishop and Lady Clifford Olford on behalf of J.D.’s Center of Hope.
Ashlyn is a 2020 honor graduate of Hudson High School with a 4.526 GPA and 37 college hours from Angelina College. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Hudson High School Choir, Leadership Tomorrow, Early College High School and Student Council. She also was a tutor for the after school program at J.D.’s Center of Hope.
