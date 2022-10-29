Chief Fire Controlman Robert B. Massingill, who has served as a leading chief petty officer, lead onboarder for Navy talent acquisition group San Antonio since 2019, recently earned a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Navy Recruiting Service Ribbon for his service.
Massingill was recognized and pinned by Cmdr. Stephanie Simoni, NTAG San Antonio commanding officer, with the assistance of Cmdr. Stacey O’Neal, executive officer, and Command Master Chief Samuel Bernal, DMDCM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.