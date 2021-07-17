Long, curving beds line the driveway, while individual flower beds offer visual appeal at Virginia and Joe Welch’s country home. Vines on trellises, well-placed benches, containers, garden accents and bird baths all add focal points and interest.
Long, curving beds line the driveway, while individual flower beds offer visual appeal at Virginia and Joe Welch’s country home. Vines on trellises, well-placed benches, containers, garden accents and bird baths all add focal points and interest.
Old-fashioned petunias.
Angel wing begonias add color to the patio at Virginia and Joe Welch’s country home.
Old fashioned petunias share a bed with a fig tree and a crossvine.
Crown of Thorns plants are among Virginia Welch’s favorites.
Eggplants are included in an ornamental flower bed at Virginia and Joe Welch’s country home.
Flower beds are raised above lawn level and edged by the lawn service company.
Okra grows in the front flower bed along with Lady Banks rose on a trellis.
Every gardener has a unique style and experience that can teach lessons. The landscape at Virginia and Joe Welch’s country home is no exception. I spent a summer morning touring Virginia’s carefully tended gardens and sipping peach tea on her wisteria-shaded patio.
Virginia has a passion for gardening that began while growing up on a cattle farm in Polk County. Her mother tended large vegetable gardens that fed the family year-round. Ornamentals included zinnias, marigolds, sunflowers, orange cosmos and four o’clocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.