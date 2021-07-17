Every gardener has a unique style and experience that can teach lessons. The landscape at Virginia and Joe Welch’s country home is no exception. I spent a summer morning touring Virginia’s carefully tended gardens and sipping peach tea on her wisteria-shaded patio.

Virginia has a passion for gardening that began while growing up on a cattle farm in Polk County. Her mother tended large vegetable gardens that fed the family year-round. Ornamentals included zinnias, marigolds, sunflowers, orange cosmos and four o’clocks.

Elaine Cameron is an Angelina County Master Gardener. Her email address is cameronelaine634@gmail.com.