District news: Hudson schools will have an early release at 1 p.m. Friday. Our schools will be closed Dec. 21-Jan. 1, 2021, for the Christmas holidays and New Year’s Day. Staff will return to work on Jan. 4 and students will return to school on Jan 5.
The Hudson ISD Board of Trustees will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board room at the back of the administration building. The meeting is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.