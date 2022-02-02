Students in the first-grade classes of Dawne Bailey and Audrey Derrick at Central Elementary celebrating the 100th day of school are, from the left, Charlotte Scott, Alarah Stokes, Camryn Glawson, David Daniels, Abigail Rhodes and Audrey McCarty.
Students in Maegan Brantner’s Pre-K class at Central Elementary celebrating the 100th day of school are, Kagen Landrum, Grayson Bridges, Esteban Acevedo, Giovanni De León, Paisley Doss, Kasyn Farrior, Ryder Jackson and Avery Halbert.
Students in Patty Thompson’s Pre-K class at Central Elementary celebrating the 100th day of school with Thompson and Shaneka Kilgore, right, are, from the left, Dominic Hernandez, Scarlett Shumaker, Kierstyn DeJean and Kooper Selman.
Students in Tammy Hammond’s first-grade class at Central Elementary celebrating the 100th day of school are, from the left, Evelyn Shipp, Raelee Whitley, Braeleigh Jackson, Jameson Brooks, McKindree Griffith, Magdalena Truelove and Rose Camacho.
Students in Allison Curry’s first-grade class at Central Elementary celebrating the 100th day of school are, from the left, Kenley Johns, Chesni Crawford, Karly Ballard and Kamrynn Pearson.
Students in Glenna Biggi’s Pre-K class at Central Elementary celebrating the 100th day of school are, from the left, Colt Ballard, Addilyn Lovell and Chloe Wilson.
