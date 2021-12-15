Angelina County Drug-Free All-Stars recently visited the Family Crisis Center of East Texas. On the front row from the left are Suriyah Beamon, Jocelynn Flores, Reagan Crow, Margarita Ramos, McKenna Simmons, Valeria Jacobo and Teresita Santoyo. On the middle row from the left are Hailey Christian, Samantha Williams, Madison Durant, Leonardo Carreon and Brianna Castro. On the back row from the left are Gabe Kerr, Brian Tang, Jose Velasquez, Leonardo Jacobo and Miguel De La Cruz.
Graduates and instructors of the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program pose before the traditional pinning ceremony. Nineteen new nurses recently walked the stage of AC’s Temple Theater.
AC News Service
Angelina County Drug-Free All-Stars recently visited the Family Crisis Center of East Texas. On the front row from the left are Suriyah Beamon, Jocelynn Flores, Reagan Crow, Margarita Ramos, McKenna Simmons, Valeria Jacobo and Teresita Santoyo. On the middle row from the left are Hailey Christian, Samantha Williams, Madison Durant, Leonardo Carreon and Brianna Castro. On the back row from the left are Gabe Kerr, Brian Tang, Jose Velasquez, Leonardo Jacobo and Miguel De La Cruz.
Angelina College’s Vocational Nursing program recently held its pinning ceremony for the 2021 graduates, with the keynote speaker reminding the new nurses that “nursing evolves daily, so you must be ready to change with it.”
Sandra Brannan, AC’s director of nursing, recounted her years of experience while encouraging the grads to enjoy every opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.