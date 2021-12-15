The November Dogwood Garden Club meeting was held in the home of Jeanetta Stewart. Co-hostess was Linda Coward. Romy Polk presented the program on decorating for the holiday using unique Christmas gift ideas and accessories. From the left are Coward, Polk and Stewart.
The Lufkin Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. inducted nine area teens into its local Top Teens of America Inc. Chapter on Nov. 14.
Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. is a national nonprofit humanitarian and professional social service organization that has several programs and projects geared toward providing solutions for social issues and improving underserved communities. These include anti-bullying initiatives and mentoring for youth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.