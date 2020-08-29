Now is the time to prepare for fall gardens. Angelina Master Gardener Elaine Cameron has been starting her plants from seed this year because there is a wider selection of vegetable and flowers available in seeds.
Red spider lilies tolerate extreme Texas heat and drought and survive for decades. They multiply readily and can be shared with neighbors and friends.
This morning as I write, I am very thankful that we were not in the path of Hurricane Laura. Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors in Louisiana who took the brunt of the storm.
Yesterday’s storm preparations reminded me of the morning after Hurricane Ike struck our area in 2008. It was a Sunday morning and Bill had gone to work at the city. The sun was shining, and I was making a cup of instant coffee on our camp stove. I looked over and saw a lone red spider lily, Lycoris radiata, in bloom. My battery-powered radio was playing the hymn “Morning Has Broken” and I stopped and thanked God for His protection and the beautiful morning. It was a morning I will never forget.
